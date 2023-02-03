On Wall Street, futures on the Nasdaq are confirmed as the worst, losing 1.26%, in the wake of the disappointing quarterly results of Big Tech Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

Dow Jones futures slip 90 points (-0.26%), while S&P 500 futures slip 0.70%.

Great expectations on the markets for the US employment report, which will be announced today at 2.30 pm Italian time. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast January job creation of 187,000, down from a 223,000 increase in December. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 3.6% in January, against 3.5% the previous month. Wages are expected to grow by 4.3%, slower than the +4.59% in December.

Yesterday, the Dow Industrial Average fell 39.04 points -0.11% to 34,053.93 points; the S&P 500 rose 60.58 points (+1.47%) to 4179.78, while the Nasdaq jumped 384.51 points (+3.25%) to 12,200.83 points.

We come to the quarterly reports of the three US Big Techs that were announced yesterday, after the end of the trading day on Wall Street.

Amazon reported a quarterly report that it showed earnings per share of 3 cents and revenue of $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, better than the $145.2 billion expected, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

It is not clear whether the EPS of 3 cents can be compared to the 18 cents per share expected by the consensus.

The American e-commerce giant announced an unconvincing guidance, from which emerged, for the first quarter of 2023, the estimate of a turnover of between $121 billion and $126 billion, growing on an annual basis between 4% and 8%, compared to the $125.1 billion expected by analysts.

The stock fell 4.4% in Wall Street trading, discounting full-year 2022 revenue data, which indicated a 9% growth rate, the lowest since Amazon went public.

Apple has communicated a quarterly that has disappointed the expectations of analysts on several fronts, and that has seen earnings and sales in decline on an annual basis.

The CEO’s Tim Cook-led giant’s EPS settled at $1.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022, below the $1.94 per share consensus expectation and down 10.9% year-on-year.

Revenue was $117.15 billion, lower than the $121.10 billion forecast, down 5.49% year over year, down for the first time since 2019. Not only that. The decline was confirmed as the sharpest since 2016.

The title loses more than 2% in pre-market on Wall Street.

Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google, announced earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 below consensus estimates. Fourth quarter earnings per share were $1.05, lower than the $1.18 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was $76.05 billion, slightly below the expected $76.53 billion. YouTube’s advertising revenue came in at $7.96 billion versus an expected $8.25 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates. Google Cloud revenue was $7.32 billion, down from the $7.43 billion forecast.

The stock yields approximately 3.8%.

Global equities are trying to digest the announcements from central banks over the past couple of days.

Yesterday the ECB led by Christine Lagarde announced that it had decided to “raise by 50 basis points the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, on the marginal lending facility and on the deposit facility will be raised respectively to 3.00%, at 3.25% and 2.50%”.

The Eurotower confirmed its intention to proceed with another 50 basis point monetary tightening at the next Governing Council meeting scheduled for March, continuing its battle against euro area inflation, which remains too high compared to the ECB’s target of 2%.

Also yesterday, the Bank of England announced it had raised UK interest rates to a 14-year record of 4%. Monetary tightening was +25 basis points, as expected.

The day before, Jerome Powell’s Fed raised US fed funds rates by 25 basis points to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.

With all possible caution, Jerome Powell admitted that “we can now say, I believe for the first time, that the disinflationary process has begun”, a phrase that has led the markets to bet on the dovish turn of the US central bank.

Over the week, the Dow Jones index was up 0.22%, the S&P 500 index gained 2.68% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.98%.

On the US government bond market, ten-year Treasury rates fell to 3.396% while two-year rates recovered slightly to 4.108%.