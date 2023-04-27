Home » Wall Street: Nasdaq jumps after Microsoft earnings beat expectations
Business

Wall Street: Nasdaq jumps after Microsoft earnings beat expectations

by admin
Wall Street: Nasdaq jumps after Microsoft earnings beat expectations

US stocks advanced Wednesday after Microsoft performed better than expected by Wall Street.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 91 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500
gained 0.2%.

Microsoft gained more than 7% after beating Wall Street expectations for both revenue and earnings in the recent quarter. The company also reported a sharp increase in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business segment, while Amazon
rose 1.5% as some market participants hoped the e-commerce giant’s cloud business could also post strong revenue growth amid Jupiter’s results

See also  Microsoft wants Steam to be part of the Windows 11 app store-Windows 11

You may also like

Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the...

First Republic sinks, shares plummet. A new Lehman...

Sanctions: Now Canada wants to give the stranded...

Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading,...

Malaysia – News: Fugees rapper Pras Michel found...

Milan Stock Exchange closes today’s analysis in the...

Meta records first revenue increase in almost a...

Stability pact, the EU to Italy: truce over....

The market is worried about the continued banking...

Civey founder settles accounts with Forsa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy