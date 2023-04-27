Wall Street: Nasdaq jumps after Microsoft earnings beat expectations

US stocks advanced Wednesday after Microsoft performed better than expected by Wall Street.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 91 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500

gained 0.2%.

Microsoft gained more than 7% after beating Wall Street expectations for both revenue and earnings in the recent quarter. The company also reported a sharp increase in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business segment, while Amazon

rose 1.5% as some market participants hoped the e-commerce giant’s cloud business could also post strong revenue growth amid Jupiter’s results