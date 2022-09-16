On Wall Street futures under great pressure, after the negative close of the eve. The US stock market continues to lose ground, with futures pointing sharply down.

The major US equity indices start a negative weekly close, which sees the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.70%, the S&P 500 down 4.08% and the Nasdaq Composite down 4.62%. oriented to close the worst week since June.

In yesterday’s session, the Dow fell 173 points (-0.56%), closing at its lowest since July 14. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.13%.

At about 7.30 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones lost more than 180 points (-0.59%); those on the Nasdaq fell by 0.88%, while those on the S&P 500 fell by 0.70%.

Fueling the bearish sentiment is the announcement of FedEx, the American company of international shipping, which has announced that it has withdrawn the guidance on the whole year, thus bringing the stock to collapse by 15%.

The American giant cited the difficulty of making forecasts in a volatile context as the reason behind the withdrawal of guidance.

FedEX made the announcement on the day it released its financial results. In the quarter ended Aug.31, eps came in at $ 3.44 on an adjusted basis, significantly worse than the expected $ 5.14, compared to revenue of $ 23.2 billion, compared to $ 23.59 billion forecast.

The group also announced the closure of 90 offices, five corporate offices, as well as the reduction of flights and the cancellation of projects. Again, hiring has been postponed.

Inflation remains the obsession of investors, who try to predict what the Fed of Jerome Powell will decide to do, in the upcoming meeting on 20-21 September.