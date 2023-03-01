The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in yesterday’s session by 232.39 points (-0.7%) to 32,656.70 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.3% to 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 0.1% at 11,455.54 points.

Despite the rally reported in the first sessions of 2023, all three major Wall Street stock indexes closed the second of the last three months in the red.

Notably, the Dow Jones fell 4.19% in February, bringing the YTD decline to -1.48%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 2.61% and 1.11% respectively in February, but are still up year-to-date.

The Dow Jones also travels 11% lower than its all-time record, but up 80.57% from the lows tested during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 is up about 3.7% in 2023, down 17.36% from its all-time record, and recovering 81.68% from the lows it tested in the darkest period of the Covid pandemic.

The Nasdaq Composite is up about 9.6% since the beginning of the year, off its all-time high by 29.27% ​​and recovering 72.92% from its lows during the pandemic.