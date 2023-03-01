Home Business Wall Street, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones: the trend in February, from the beginning of 2023 and from minimum Covid pandemic
Business

Wall Street, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones: the trend in February, from the beginning of 2023 and from minimum Covid pandemic

by admin
Wall Street, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones: the trend in February, from the beginning of 2023 and from minimum Covid pandemic

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in yesterday’s session by 232.39 points (-0.7%) to 32,656.70 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.3% to 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 0.1% at 11,455.54 points.

Despite the rally reported in the first sessions of 2023, all three major Wall Street stock indexes closed the second of the last three months in the red.

Notably, the Dow Jones fell 4.19% in February, bringing the YTD decline to -1.48%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 2.61% and 1.11% respectively in February, but are still up year-to-date.

The Dow Jones also travels 11% lower than its all-time record, but up 80.57% from the lows tested during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 is up about 3.7% in 2023, down 17.36% from its all-time record, and recovering 81.68% from the lows it tested in the darkest period of the Covid pandemic.

The Nasdaq Composite is up about 9.6% since the beginning of the year, off its all-time high by 29.27% ​​and recovering 72.92% from its lows during the pandemic.

See also  What Happens if You Miss a Capital Call

You may also like

Universities, the new calls for 19,000 research doctorates...

OnePlus Ace 2V AnTuTu running score announced Dimensity...

Migrant massacre: “We were soaked in diesel. Smugglers...

The overall valuation of rebar is low |...

Greece, collision between trains: “The carriages caught fire”....

OnePlus Ace 2V completely eliminates the plastic bracket:...

Intelligent upgrade dynamic performance is still eye-catching test...

Domineering yet luxurious real shot Chery flagship SUV...

The digital industry has become a dominant industry,...

The overall valuation of rebar is low |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy