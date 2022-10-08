- Wall Street News Breakfast FM-Radio｜October 8, 2022 Wall Street News
- October 7th Financial Breakfast: The market bets on a strong US non-farm payroll report, the dollar climbs, and supply tightening helps oil prices maintain three-week highs Provider FX678 Yingwei Wealth
- October 6 Financial Breakfast: The Dollar Rebounds! The Fed may maintain high interest rates, gold prices fall and wait for this week’s non-agricultural data to be released. Huitong Network
- Foreign exchange trading reminder: the Fed firmly maintains an aggressive stance, the dollar rebounds, and waits for the non-agricultural report to be released Provided by FX678 Yingwei Wealth
- October 6 Financial Breakfast: The Dollar Rebounds! The Fed may maintain high interest rates, gold prices fall and wait for this week’s non-agricultural data to be released Provider FX678 Yingwei Wealth
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Soochow Futures: The short-term impact caused by the mutation of the new crown virus on the global market continues to decline in crude oil futures