Focus on Amazon, and also on US inflation, global equities and Wall Street in particular. Before the start of the US stock exchange session, the Fed’s preferred index for monitoring the inflation trend, and therefore, for evaluating the decisions to be taken on the direction of rates, was disclosed. This is the core PCE index, or core inflation, which is published as part of the data relating to US consumption expenses and personal income.

Year-on-year, the core PCE index picked up pace, climbing from the 4.9% pace in August to 5.1%, but below the + 5.2% expected. Headline inflation, or headline inflation, rose on an annual basis at the rate of + 6.2%, as in August. Although at a slower than expected pace, the core PCE index continued to strengthen, a factor that promptly pushed US Treasury rates higher, ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Fed’s monetary policy arm, the FOMC. next November 1st and 2nd. However, the publication of the core PCE does not produce any major shock effect on the markets, as the trend has been confirmed practically in line with forecasts.

The consensus continues to forecast the fourth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points, aimed at curbing US inflation, from the current range of between 3% and 3.25%.

At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones leapt by over 400 points (+ 1.3%), the S&P 500 rose by 0.57%, while the Nasdaq advanced by 0.87%.

Among the titles, in the spotlight Amazon first of all, which suffers a thud after the publication of the accounts of the third quarter by the US e-commerce giant. The quarterly feeds fears about the future of US Big Tech, after the eve of the alert confirmed by the collapse of Meta Platforms-ex Facebook.

The Amazon stock, which had lost almost 20% immediately after the publication of the financial statements, halved the losses by sliding around 10% at the start of the session.

The balance sheet showed a better than expected eps but a disappointing turnover. To be precise, Amazon’s earnings per share stood at 28 cents, beating estimates by 22 cents. Net sales amounted to $ 127.10 billion, up 15% y / y year on year, but below the expected $ 127.64 billion. Also disappointing was the AWS division’s net-based revenue, which jumped 27% year-on-year to $ 20.5 billion, but below the expected $ 21 billion. Amazon’s operating profit stood at $ 2.53 billion, slipping 48% year-on-year, below the projected $ 3.11 billion. The fourth quarter guidance announced by the group was also disappointing. The giant founded by Jeff Bezos expects revenues of between $ 140 and $ 148 billion, corresponding to an annual growth rate of between 2% and 8%. Analysts interviewed by Refinitiv had instead estimated a higher turnover, equal to $ 155.15 billion.

Amazon’s accounts follow those of Meta Platforms, which highlighted a net profit that collapsed by 52%, a better-than-expected but declining turnover, and a disappointing guidance, which fueled doubts about the metaverse dream of the group’s CEO. Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta stock fell by more than 24% yesterday. The sales on the stocks were such that, combined with those of the previous weeks and months, they brought the market value of the former Facebook – which 16 months ago had crossed the $ 1 trillion threshold for the first time, entering Olympus. of the mega-caps Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon – to drop below that of Home Depot, and to travel at a level slightly higher than those of Pfizer and Coca-Cola. Today the prices of Meta are trying to recover, rising by about 2%.

Yesterday, after the end of the session on Wall Street, Apple also published its accounts. Earnings and turnover beat analysts’ expectations. However, the turnover of some core segments of the iPhone giant’s business proved to be lower than expected. However, the Apple stock reported an excellent performance on Wall Street, leaping by more than 4%.

In addition to Big Tech, today the completion of the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, Tesla’s number one, is protagonist. Musk, who has already updated his Twitter profile, calling himself “Chief Twit”, tweeted: “The bird is freed”, hinting that social media “has been liberated”.

According to reports from some US sources, Musk fired on the spot the CEO Parag Agrawal, the financial director Ned Segal and the head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde, after accusing them all, in the previous months, of having deceived him and other investors on the number. fake social media accounts. The Twitter stock was suspended from trading on Wall Street today.

Prices rallied nearly 65% ​​from the four-month low tested in July. The Twitter acquisition deal is worth a total of $ 44 billion, $ 54.20 per TWTR share. Tesla falls back about 1.5%.

Yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to 32,033.28 points, reporting the fifth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6% to 10,792.68.

The balance of the week is mainly positive for the US indices, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 oriented to close up on a weekly basis by 4% and 2% and the Nasdaq, victim of the sell offs that hit the US Big Tech , slightly down.

Attention today also to the Chinese Big Tech listed in both Hong Kong and New York, after the bloodbath that took place in Hong Kong:

Tencent lost more than 5%, Meituan plunged more than 8%; unleashed disposals of more than 5% also on Xiaomi and Alibaba.

The stock of Chinese electric car maker EV Xpeng tumbled more than 14%. Li Auto suffered a crash of more than -11%.

The Hong Kong stock exchange fell by 3.66%, after losing more than 4% during the session, plummeting to new lows since 2009, in the wake of fears related to the world of global hi-tech and discounting, even in this case, the tumble of Amazon.

But Chinese stocks in particular have discounted the words of US Commerce Undersecretary Alan Estevez, who anticipated reaching an agreement between the United States and its allies to place restrictions on semiconductor exports to China.