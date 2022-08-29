Wall Street is unable to recover from the brutal sell-off that characterized last Friday’s session and which was sparked by the statements of Fed chairman Jerome Powell.

At 2 pm Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones capitulated by over 260 points – but they had lost more than -300 points in the last hours -; futures on the S&P 500 yield 0.93%; futures on the Nasdaq fall by 1.18%.

Last Friday Jerome Powell confirmed the US central bank’s determination to stop inflation, admitting that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates in a way that would cause “some pain” to the US economy.

“Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the foundation of our economy,” said Jerome Powell in his Jackson Hole speech. “Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone,” he added.

Result: the brutal sell off that raged against Wall Street led the Dow Jones to drop 1,008 points, just over 3%, suffering the worst session since May.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.4% and 3.9% respectively, ending the worst session since June.

The disposals canceled the gains that all three US equity indices had reported in August, which is now nearing completion.

The words that Fed number one Jerome Powell uttered at the Jackson Hole symposium could not fail to have an effect on the US government bond market, as well as on equities.

10-year Treasury rates rise more than 3.12%, advancing up to +8 basis points in Asian market trading: but it is the trend of 2-year Treasury rates – yields more closely reflect expectations on the monetary policy of the US central bank – which is highlighted, with a jump up to 3.45%, the maximum value since November 2007, and in conjunction with the sharp sales that are hitting Asian stocks (and not only) after the speech delivered by Jerome Powell.

US 30-year rates also rose, to 3.2%, as did 5-year Treasury rates also hit 3.2%.