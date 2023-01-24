On Wall Street, many of the securities “impacted” by the suspension due to excess volatility returned to being traded in normal trading operations on the Nyse before 9.45 AM New York time (15.45 Italian time). This is what the Nyse communicated, according to what was reported by the CNBC website, specifying that at 9.50 all its systems were back in operation.

Among the shares that had been suspended were Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald’s.

The suspension due to excess volatility was triggered following excessively violent movements that occurred at the start of today’s Wall Street session.

After 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost respectively 0.26%, 0.33%, and 0.24%.

Yesterday was a positive day above all for the Nasdaq: the US stock exchange’s technological index closed the session on the eve of the day with a strong increase, over 2% for the second consecutive session, after last Friday’s +2.66%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones gained 1.19% and 0.76%, respectively.