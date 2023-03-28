Positive start for Wall Street, thanks to the prospect of further support from the US authorities to the banking sector.

After about half an hour of trading, the S&P 500 gains 0.6%, the Dow Jones 0.7% and the Nasdaq advances 0.5%. First Republic recovers ground (+15%), in the wake of the possible extension of the institution’s emergency loans. First Citizens BancShares soars 42% after agreeing to buy all of SVB’s deposits and loans.

Developments in the banking sector will continue to be closely monitored in the coming days. Also focus on speeches from several Federal Reserve officials and macro data, including a key measure of inflation.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that the banking turmoil had increased the risk of a US recession. Traders are reviewing interest rate expectations, reducing the likelihood of new tightening and betting on a rate cut.

Bond yields rose, with two-year bonds at 3.96% and ten-year bonds at 3.49%. On Forex, euro/dollar increased to 1.079 and dollar/yen above 131. Among raw materials, oil is still advancing, with Brent at 76 dollars and Wti at 70.8 dollars a barrel.