Wall Street rose after the session on the eve, which saw the US stock exchange wipe out most of the gains initially reported. At around 4.30 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones rose by 0.19% to 33,582 points, the Nasdaq advanced by 0.45% to around 10,681 points, while the S&P 500 recorded a progress of 0.18% to 3,899.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq was confirmed as the best stock index, with an increase of 0.6%, supported by the rally of Tesla, which flew by about 6%, and up by 8.5% in the last three sessions. Today what was considered a Buy The Dip phenomenon on the title of the electric car giant seems to be returning: in fact, the TSLA prices show a downward trend.

Market sentiment took a sharp turn yesterday on the optimism that accompanied the first trading week of 2023. The Dow Jones erased previous gains of 304 points and closed nearly 113 points lower, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.1%.

The statements of some Fed officials weighed heavily.

San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly said she believes the Federal Reserve will raise fed funds rates to above 5%, while Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic stressed that, in his view, the bank Central America led by Jerome Powell should raise rates above the 5% threshold by the beginning of the second quarter of this year, and then keep them at that level “for a long period of time”.

The caution of investors on Wall Street can also be explained by the expectation for the publication, the day after tomorrow Thursday 12 January, of the US consumer price index for December, which will give important indications on the inflation trend in the United States, also providing some signal on possible next moves by Jerome Powell’s Fed.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year, up from +7.1% in November, and a virtually flat month-on-month trend.

The core CPI is also expected to slow on an annual basis, up 5.7% in December after 6% in December. On a monthly basis, the core component of the US consumer price index is instead expected to strengthen by 0.3%, after +0.2% in November.

Meanwhile, the focus is on the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, at the Symposium on Central Bank Independence, underway in Stockholm, Sweden.

Powell remarked that stable inflation is the foundation of a healthy economy. The pursuit of this goal, the central banker added, may require institutions to take measures (such as raising rates) that are necessary, but not popular.

Among the headlines, eyes are on Coinbase after the cryptocurrency trading platform announces a plan to cut 950 jobs. Coinbase, which had around 4,700 employees at the end of September, already cut 18% of its workforce in June citing the need to manage costs. The title shoots up by 4.5%.

Attention also to the news concerning the e-commerce giant Amazon, which confirmed today that it has launched a round of consultations concerning three warehouses in the United Kingdom, where it employs a workforce of 1,200 employees. The American giant could close the Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock sites. In this case, a spokesperson told CNBC, all workers would still be offered new positions elsewhere. Amazon shares rise by around 2.6%.

In the fixed income market, 10-year Treasury rates discount the Fed’s more hawkish statements as they climbed to 3.587%, while 2-year Treasury yields advanced to 4.258%.