Wall Street moves slightly higher as bond yields give investors a respite after yesterday’s new blaze on the wait for aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to calm inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak tomorrow.

The S&P 500 rises 0.30% to 3,920 points, the Dow Jones marks +0.23 and the Nasdaq + 0.38%.

United Airlines Holdings is up today at + 2% in the wake of the increase in revenue guidance in the third quarter thanks to strong travel demand. Twitter also did well (+ 3.7%) with the latest rumors that see a Delaware judge rejecting Elon Musk’s request to delay the trial on his Twitter purchase agreement until November.