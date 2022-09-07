Home Business Wall Street on the rise, Powell speaks tomorrow. Shop on United Airlines and Twitter
Wall Street on the rise, Powell speaks tomorrow. Shop on United Airlines and Twitter

Wall Street moves slightly higher as bond yields give investors a respite after yesterday’s new blaze on the wait for aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to calm inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak tomorrow.

The S&P 500 rises 0.30% to 3,920 points, the Dow Jones marks +0.23 and the Nasdaq + 0.38%.

United Airlines Holdings is up today at + 2% in the wake of the increase in revenue guidance in the third quarter thanks to strong travel demand. Twitter also did well (+ 3.7%) with the latest rumors that see a Delaware judge rejecting Elon Musk’s request to delay the trial on his Twitter purchase agreement until November.

