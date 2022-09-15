Wall Street after the roundup of economic data released before the start of the session. At the start of the trading day, the Dow Jones lost nearly 60 points (-0.17%), to 31,199 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.42% to 3,948 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.78% to 12,127 points.

Investors are focusing on the somewhat mixed information that has come from the US macroeconomic front. Focus on US retail sales, up 0.3% in August, better than expected. However, the July figure was revised downwards with respect to the unchanged trend initially reported, to a decline of -0.4%. Excluding auto sales, retail sales fell 0.3%; excluding car and gas sales, the figure rose by 0.3% instead. Pay attention to sales at petrol stations which, on a monthly basis, fell by 4.2%, over -2.3% in July, conditioned by the weakening of energy prices.

New indications on inflation came from the indices of import prices and export prices, which fell respectively, again in August, by 1%, (less than the 1.2% decline expected by the consensus), and by 1%. , 6%, (more than the -1.2% expected), and compared to -3.7% in July.

Inflation remains the obsession of investors, who try to predict what the Fed of Jerome Powell will decide to do, in the upcoming meeting on 20-21 September.

Sentiment improved slightly yesterday with the release of the US PPI Producer Price Index, which fell 0.1% on a monthly basis.

The core component of the data, excluding the prices of food, energy and commercial services, rose by 0.2%, confirming that the growth in core inflation itself is becoming more rooted in the US economy.

On an annual basis, good news came from the slowdown in the PPI index, which increased in August to the rate of 8.7%, in sharp retreat from + 9.8% in July, and the slowest pace of growth since August 2021. Core PPI inflation also turned around on an annual basis, up 5.6%, at the slowest pace since June 2021.

But the publication, the day before yesterday, of the other data that measures inflation, the one suffered by consumers (therefore the US consumer price index), remains a specter that worries investors.

It is no coincidence that Treasury rates confirm the bullish phase, and attention is also focused on the yield curve between 2 and 30 years, never so inverted since 2000. The spread is equal to 35 basis points.

The prospect of a more aggressive Fed in the fight against inflation, poised to raise rates by as much as 100 basis points at the next and upcoming meeting on September 20-21, led to two-year Treasury rates also exceeding the threshold yesterday. by 3.8%, jumping up to 3.805%, the highest value since November 2007.

Yields on two-year bonds continue to soar today, jumping up to 3.85% today, a new record since 2007. 10-year Treasury yields advance to 3.449%.

In an article published today, Bloomberg recalled that, this week, two-year bond yields jumped a whopping 23 basis points to 3.79% (today also 3.85%), while Treasury rates to 30 years have risen by less than 2 basis points over the same period, to 3.46%.

The solidity of the US labor market has been confirmed with the publication, again today, of the data relating to the initial requests for unemployment benefits which, in the week ending 10 September, fell for the fifth consecutive week, reaching the minimum of the last three months, at an altitude of 213,000. The figure was much better than the 226,000 units expected by analysts.