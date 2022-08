Wall Street opens higher, the S&P 500 gains 0.45%, the Dow Jones marks a + 0.45%, the index of tech stocks, the Nasdaq Composite recording the best performance up by 0.7% in the first moments of the last session of the week.

The dollar strengthens, the DXY gains 0.52% to 105.63, while the 10-year T-Note returns 2.84%.