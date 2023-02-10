Wall Street opens the session higher on quarterly data. The S&P 500 gains 0.7% to 4,148 points, the Dow Jones registers a rise of 0.7% to 34,196 points and the US technology index, the Nasdaq gains 1.5% to 12,054 points.

The ten-year Treasury yield recorded a drop of 0.7% to 3.59% while the dollar index weakened to 102.70.

Disney stock climbs more than 4% after fourth-quarter numbers. The leading entertainment company reported lower-than-expected subscriber losses and revenue that greatly exceeded analyst estimates.

PepsiCo stock is advancing more than 2% on the back of fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

So far, 63% of S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings. Of these, 69.5 percent exceeded analyst expectations, according to FactSet data. That beat rate is less than a three-year average of 79%, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

PayPal, Lift and Expedia release accounts tonight after markets close.