Wall Street opens higher in the last session of the week, the S&P 500 marks a rise of 0.30%, the Dow Jones remains just below par, while the Nasdaq Composite records the strongest performance in the first moments of the session with a + 0 , 50%.

The best stocks that are registering the most sustained increases are the two tech giants Amazon (+ 8.6%) and Apple (+ 1.70%) together with the energy sector, driven by the record accounts for the second quarter of the year Chevron gains 5.69% while Exxon marks a rise of 2.12%.