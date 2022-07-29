Home Business Wall Street opens higher pushed by Amazon and Apple
Wall Street opens higher pushed by Amazon and Apple

Wall Street opens higher in the last session of the week, the S&P 500 marks a rise of 0.30%, the Dow Jones remains just below par, while the Nasdaq Composite records the strongest performance in the first moments of the session with a + 0 , 50%.

The best stocks that are registering the most sustained increases are the two tech giants Amazon (+ 8.6%) and Apple (+ 1.70%) together with the energy sector, driven by the record accounts for the second quarter of the year Chevron gains 5.69% while Exxon marks a rise of 2.12%.

