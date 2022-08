Wall Street starts the week in the red with the S&P 500 losing 1.15%, the Dow Jones down 300 points (-1.20%) and the Nasdaq Composite posting the most marked decline of 1.6. % at 12,487 points.

The dollar index strengthens by 0.3% to 108. US government bond yields instead rise, the 10-year T-Note yields 2.9% pending the Jackson Hole symposium, the meeting of central bankers, which will start this Friday.