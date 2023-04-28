Home » Wall Street opens lower: fears about inflation persist
Wall Street opens lower: fears about inflation persist

The main indices of Wall Street opened lower on Friday after Amazon warned of a possible slowdown in its cloud business, while strong inflation data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.73 points, or 0.08%, on the open to settle at 33,797.43 points. The S&P 500 opened down 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,129.63, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 24.69 points, or 0.20%, to 12,117.54 at the open .

