Major Wall Street indexes headed for a lower open as concerns over the health of the banking sector reduced appetite for financials.

Coming off a volatile session Thursday that ended with solid gains for major averages, the Dow Jones index is down 345 points, or 1.07%, as is the S&P 500 index down 36.5 points, or 0.92%, and the Nasdaq 100 is down 76 points, or 0.59%. Crypto stocks such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms fell 2.2% to 3.4% after cryptocurrency exchange Binance suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to issues affecting the his trading spot. Stocks of major US banks have come under pressure. Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo each fell more than 1%. Regional bank stocks also fell, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF down 2%.