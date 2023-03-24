Home Business Wall Street opens lower: fears of a banking contagion weigh
Business

Wall Street opens lower: fears of a banking contagion weigh

by admin
Wall Street opens lower: fears of a banking contagion weigh

Major Wall Street indexes headed for a lower open as concerns over the health of the banking sector reduced appetite for financials.

Coming off a volatile session Thursday that ended with solid gains for major averages, the Dow Jones index is down 345 points, or 1.07%, as is the S&P 500 index down 36.5 points, or 0.92%, and the Nasdaq 100 is down 76 points, or 0.59%. Crypto stocks such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms fell 2.2% to 3.4% after cryptocurrency exchange Binance suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to issues affecting the his trading spot. Stocks of major US banks have come under pressure. Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo each fell more than 1%. Regional bank stocks also fell, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF down 2%.

See also  US inflation stops stock markets. Leonardo third positive week

You may also like

Cryptocurrencies: Binance blocks deposits and withdrawals due to...

[Zheng Xuguang: If the People’s Liberation Army “resists...

The electric car weighs on Ford accounts: the...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These branches will be downsized

Pnrr, Mattarella quotes De Gasperi: “We have to...

Weekly foreign exchange market review: FED’s dovish interest...

Lease the Opel Mokka-e privately: This is the...

Bags in deep red, Lagarde reassures: “EU system...

Already four million consumers – “cannabis legalization can...

Camila Giorgi ko (and last selfie in Miami)....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy