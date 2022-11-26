Wall Street reopens after closing yesterday due to the celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Today, Black Friday, the festive shopping season officially begins.

Wall Street will close early today at 1pm New York time. At around 1.20 pm Italian time, futures on the main stock indexes on Wall Street showed little movement: those on the Dow Jones rose by 0.20%, those on the S&P 500 increased by 0.14% and those on the Nasdaq were down by 0. 09%.

Attention remains on the Fed’s next moves, with the FOMC monetary policy arm due to meet on December 13-14th.

The Fed’s minutes were released the day before yesterday, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC on 2 November, when rates on US fed funds were raised by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, to the new range between 3, 75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

“A substantial majority of participants believed that a slowdown in the pace of (rate) hikes would soon be appropriate – read the Fed minutes – the uncertainty about the time required for the effects of monetary policy to manifest themselves on economic activity and inflation and their intensity are among the reasons cited” .

In the minutes we read that, according to some exponents of the FOMC,

“reducing the pace of (rate) hikes could lower the risk of instability in the financial system”. The minutes seem to have rekindled the view of some strategists, who are betting on an upcoming rate hike by the Fed of 50 basis points.