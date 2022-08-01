Opening down on Wall Street, after US indices recorded their best month since November 2020. In July, the Dow Jones gained 6.7%, the S&P 500 9.1%, the Nasdaq Composite on 12, 4%.

The indexes were pushed by the quarterly reports, generally higher than expected, and the signals coming from the Federal Reserve, which may not be as aggressive in the coming months as feared, with the slowdown in the economy.

After the first few minutes of trading, the Dow Jones is just below par, yielding -0.03%, the S&P 500 losing -0.11%, the Nasdaq marks the largest decline of -0.30%.

The dollar is down to 105.55 and the 10-year Treasury yield currently stands at 2.65%.