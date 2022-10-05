Home Business Wall Street opens the session down after two sessions of strong rebounds
US indices open the session lower after two sessions of strong rebounds. Putting Wall Street on track to lose everything he has recovered since the beginning of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 206 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% and 1.2% respectively in the first few moments of trading.

The 10-year Treasury yield starts the day at 3.713% after falling briefly below 3.6% in the previous session.

Payroll services firm ADP released its employment report, which showed 208,000 jobs added in September, a better-than-expected figure from Dow Jones estimates.

The focus of investors remains on the Nonfarm Payrolls due out this Friday.

Yesterday the Dow jumped about 825 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.3%.

Those gains, which come from falling bond yields, led to the strongest two-day stretch for the S&P 500 since 2020.

