Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending the quarterly

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending the quarterly

Actions Oracle they climbed 4.2% in the pre-market. The company is expected to post earnings after the bell.

Ahead of the company’s quarterly results, Wolfe Research upgraded its stock rating to outperform from peer perform. The new $130 price target means the shares are up 18.3% from Friday’s close.

“Our entire proposition is based on greater trust and conviction that [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure] will become the engine that will accelerate the company’s top- and bottom-line growth over the next three years,” Zukin wrote in a Sunday note.

