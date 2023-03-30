Home Business Wall Street: positive futures after leap on the eve. Buy on Big Tech and regional banks
Wall Street: positive futures after leap on the eve. Buy on Big Tech and regional banks

Wall Street: positive futures after leap on the eve. Buy on Big Tech and regional banks

US futures barely moved after the positive session on Wall Street the day before.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8% and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

The buys have taken place both on the securities of Big Tech USA and on the securities of the banks.

Amazon, Meta and Netflix are doing well, as are the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), the ETF of US regional bank securities, hit in recent weeks by a wave of sell-offs following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB ).

