Upside start for Wall Street, with regional banks recovering after the turbulence of the last few sessions. The S&P 500 is up 1.6%, the Dow Jones is up 1.1% and the Nasdaq is up 1.9%. Among the individual stocks, First Republic Bank (+48%) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (+43%) rebounded, ending up yesterday in the sights of investors (with losses of around 60%) as possible institutions at risk after the bankruptcies of SVB and Signature .

February inflation data were released before the opening, substantially in line with analysts’ expectations. Consumer prices showed growth on an annual basis of 6.0%, a slowdown compared to 6.4% in the previous month, and a monthly increase of 0.4%. The core figure slowed slightly, from 5.6% to 5.5% yoy (+0.5% monthly against +0.4% expected), remaining well above the Fed’s target.

In light of these numbers, the central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at next week’s meeting. President Jerome Powell’s words in recent days had led to thinking of a half percentage point adjustment, but the subsequent earthquake in the financial sector led to a revision of expectations, causing bond yields to drop significantly. At present, the two-year bond rises by 36 bp to 4.34% and the ten-year bond (+8 bp) is back at 3.66%.

The dollar moved little against the euro, with the relative exchange rate in the 1.07 area, while it strengthened against the yen, getting closer to the threshold of 135 yen per dollar. Among the raw materials, oil fell, with Brent at 79.6 dollars and Wti at 73.4 dollars, while gold depreciated to 1,901 dollars an ounce after the purchases of the last few days.

