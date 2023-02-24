Wall Street can’t handle the blow from the macro front, with the publication of the core PCE, the Fed’s preferred parameter for monitoring the US inflation trend. At around 3.45 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones capitulated by more than 450 points (-1.36%), to around 32,703 points; the S&P 500 suffered a decline of 1.52% to 3,951, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped about 1.9% to 11,380 points.

There was also tension on the fixed-income market, with rates on 10-year US Treasuries accelerating, rising to 3.961%, and rates on 2-year Treasuries rising to 4.82%.

The core PCE index, contained in the US Consumer Spending and Personal Income report, picked up pace in January, rising 4.7% year-over-year, more than December’s growth of +4 .6% (revised upwards from the previously announced +4.4%), and well beyond the expectations of analysts, who had foreseen a slowdown of 4.3%.

On a monthly basis, core PCE inflation increased by 0.6%, versus an estimated +0.4%, up from +0.4% in December (revised upwards to +0, 3% previously communicated).

Not only the core component, but also the headline PCE further strengthened, from year-on-year growth of 5.3% in December to +5.4% in January.

Personal incomes instead rose by 0.6%, less than the +1% expected by the consensus, after the 0.3% increase in December (revised upwards from the previous announced increase of +0.2%).

Consumer spending on a real basis grew by 1.1%, compared to -0.3% in December.

If the previous data on US inflation had at least fueled hopes of a slowdown in price growth, albeit at a slower pace than expected, today’s figure – preferred among others by the Fed -, i.e. the core PCE, unleashes the fear that US inflation, the bottom, has not yet reached the bottom.

The interest rate issue continues to haunt the US stock market.

Market operators also remain focused on what emerged from the minutes relating to the last FOMC meeting of 31 January-1 February, which ended with the announcement of a rise in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to the range between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.

From the minutes it emerged that the risks on inflation are still on the rise, both due to the consequences of the reopening of the Chinese economy and to the war in Ukraine, and that some exponents of the FOMC, in the last meeting, had expressed the desire to raise rates not by 25 basis points, but by 50 basis points.

Wall Street is about to end a negative session: the S&P 500 lost 1.64% since the beginning of the week up to yesterday, and is preparing to end the worst week since last December 16th.

The Dow Jones has lost nearly 1.99% this week, and is on track to conclude a fourth consecutive week of declines. The Nasdaq lost 1.67% and is poised to end the second week of the last three in the red. And the budget, with today’s losses, is bound to get even worse.