On Wall Street, futures are positive on Fed-Day, the day in which the American central bank led by Jerome Powell will announce its decision on rates, at the end of the meeting of its monetary policy arm, the FOMC. Sentiment has been capped since yesterday’s release of the US CPI consumer price index, one of the most important metrics for tracking inflation trends.

The index has revived hopes of a less hawkish Fed, oriented to raise rates on fed funds by 50 basis points, therefore smaller than the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell himself, in a recent speech, had spoken of the possibility of proceeding with smaller monetary tightening. This does not mean that terminal rates will be lower than expected.

Indeed, Powell himself warned that the value of the final rate could be higher than previously estimated.

It is not for nothing that Goldman Sachs analysts predict that from the Fed’s dot pot an outlook will emerge on average, from the exponents of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, a terminal rate revised upwards, in the range between 5 % and 5.25%.

Yesterday the data on US inflation unleashed a powerful rally on Wall Street, then dampened significantly in the final: the Dow Jones, which had jumped by 707.24 points in the intraday highs, limited the final increases to +103.61 points (+0.30%), to 34,108. The S&P 500, which had shot up to +110.39 points, closed up 39.07 points (+0.73%) at 4,019.64. The Nasdaq Composite, which was up 427.90 points, closed up 113.09 points or 1.01% higher at 11,256.82. At approximately 1.20 pm Italian time, futures on the main US stock indexes show slight increases, ranging from +0.07% of futures on the Nasdaq to +0.16% of futures on the Dow Jones.

Rates on US Treasuries which yesterday, after the publication of the data relating to US inflation, had collapsed to around -20 points in the 2-year segment, today have barely moved.

The rates on 10-year Treasuries fluctuate around 3.5%, a threshold that was breached in yesterday’s session, while the yields on two-year US government bonds fall again, around 4.193%. Rates on longer-term US Treasuries are pointing upwards.

