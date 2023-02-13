Wall Street predicts that the new governor of BOJ may tighten monetary policy, and Japanese funds will withdraw



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 13 (edited by Ma Lan)Last Friday, Japanese media broke the news that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will appoint economist Kazuo Ueda as the governor of BOJ, and the decision is expected to be officially announced this week.

But no matter who the governor of the Bank of Japan ends up with, global bond investors have basically reached a consensus that the trend of Japanese funds withdrawing from overseas has begun, and it is unlikely to stop in the short term.

The dollar briefly fell below 130 against the yen after news of the new governor was released on Friday, and local bond yields also rose sharply.

The market is still speculating whether this dark horse is hawkish or dovish, but this may only have an impact on the extent of bond yield rises, and will not change Japanese investors dumping overseas bonds and switching to Japanese bonds reality.

One of the reasons for the return of Japanese funds is the narrowing of the spread between Japanese government bonds and overseas government bonds, which has attracted some yen carry trade funds to return to Japanese government bonds. Another reason is that the market expects that Japanese bond yields will continue to rise, which will cause the exchange rate of the yen to rise, and Japanese investors will have to withdraw their funds to reduce exchange losses.

Consensus on rising yields

Benjamin Shatil of JPMorgan Chase predicted in a report that Japan’s investment portfolio will continue to shift from overseas debt to Japanese domestic debt this year.

The shift is partly based on a view that sustained price and wage gains portend further easing of yield curve policy and a greater tolerance by the BOJ of rising domestic yields, he said.

According to data given by Shatil, by the end of 2022, Japanese investors have become net sellers in 14 of the world‘s 20 major fixed-income markets. Among them, the markets with the largest capital outflows are Europe and Australia.

Japanese investors sold a record $181 billion in foreign debt and injected 30.3 trillion yen ($231 billion) into local government bond markets in 2022, according to the latest data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance and the Japan Securities Dealers Association.

According to statistics, Japanese investors own more than US$1 trillion in US treasury bonds, as well as a large number of bonds from the Netherlands, France, Australia and the United Kingdom.

If there is a scenario where Japanese investors dump their foreign debt on a large scale and the funds return to their home countries, the global bond market and even all financial markets may be in turmoil again.

In December, the Bank of Japan’s adjustment to the yield curve policy sent U.S. Treasuries lower and hit everything from U.S. stock futures to the Australian dollar to gold.

This also makes the market pay special attention to the candidate for the new governor of the Bank of Japan, but no matter whether the person is a hawk or a dove, it cannot stop the market’s fear of the return of Japanese funds.

The market prepares early

Global bond markets may be able to withstand a new BoJ policy tweak, but rising inflation in Japan increases the likelihood of the BOJ’s sudden exit from its yield-curve control policy, said Viraj Patel, a strategist at Vanda Research in London.

He worries that the BOJ could make the same mistake the Fed made last year when it misjudged so-called “transient inflation”.

Patel is preparing for the normalization of monetary policy in Japan, and judges that this event will occur sooner rather than later. He believes that the possibility of this shift before the Bank of Japan’s April meeting is not small.

And if Ueda, the rumored new central bank governor, really changes monetary policy and pushes up Japanese government bond yields, it will definitely attract large Japanese insurance companies and pension funds to accelerate the return of cash.

Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist from Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore who has been tracking the Japanese market for 30 years, pointed out that when the Bank of Japan finally liberalizes interest rates, Japanese domestic institutions that have been waiting for higher returns may suddenly pour into Japanese government bonds.

The world‘s largest fixed-income investors are stepping up scrutiny of their investment plans at a time when global bond markets are under pressure.