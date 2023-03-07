U.S. stocks’ rebound from last year’s slump will be tested again as investors listen carefully to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week for clues about how high rates need to rise to beat inflation.

Powell will present his latest semiannual reports on monetary policy and the economy to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Both hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET. Powell’s testimony will likely be his last in public before the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting on March 21-22.

Tom Lee, director of research at Fundstrat, expects Powell to reiterate in his speech that monetary policy will be “depending on the data,” confirming market expectations for another 25 basis point increase in the federal funds rate at the March meeting.

“Many ‘inflationists’ say a 50bp rate hike is needed because the January data was too ‘hot’ – this is how bonds and stocks react to the data, but we expect Powell to Emphasize that interest rates are now close to neutral, so there is little need to rush to raise rates, and by the way, now the Fed can act on data.”

Traders of fed funds futures are betting on a 69.4% chance of a 25-basis-point hike and a 30.6% chance of a 50-basis-point hike, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Just a month ago, traders saw only a 3.3% chance of a 50 basis point hike.

A string of stronger-than-expected economic data that began in early January, with the January inflation report showing that price gains did not slow as quickly as the Fed had hoped and employment data also remaining strong, has forced financial market investors to rethink the Fed’s interest rates path, and bet the Fed will hike rates more aggressively at its next policy meeting.

Fed policy makers delivered four aggressive 75 basis point rate hikes last year, followed by a 50 basis point increase in December, before starting the year with a modest 25 basis point increase at the February meeting.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both said last month they supported a 50-bacill rate hike at their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting. base point. The minutes of the meeting showed that a “minority” of policymakers supported a larger rate hike. Neither Bullard nor Mester is a voting member of the FOMC this year.

Analysts said Fed policymakers may be particularly reluctant to ramp up rate hikes after scaling back their rate hikes at their last meeting.

“A 50 basis point hike would represent a clear policy change and reverse the slowdown in rate hikes, which, frankly, would be seen as damaging to the Fed’s credibility,” Lee wrote.

Chris Weston, head of research at Australian brokerage Pepperstone, said in a note on Sunday that Powell was “likely to defend the Fed’s actions” and “likely to signal that they will do whatever it takes to keep inflation down to their target.”

However, given that the U.S. stock market and the Federal Reserve are now very dependent on the performance of every piece of data, Weston said that they cannot fully clarify the direction of policy until the U.S. February non-agricultural employment data and CPI data are released this Friday and next week respectively. In theory, the data could lead them to set a terminal interest rate target above 6% and require hikes of 50 basis points each to get there faster.

Weston also said: “The market is expected to be volatile on Powell’s remarks, but it is very difficult to speculate on speeches, so I will react to the situation instead of pre-empting it.”

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 225,000 in February. But economists at Wall Street investment banks such as Deutsche Bank and Jefferies gave forecasts well above average expectations.

U.S. stocks ended broadly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones each up about 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. Last week, the Dow rose 1.7%, snapping a four-week losing streak. According to information from Dow Jones Market Data, the S & P 500 index rose 1.9% last week, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose 2.6%.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch)

Related Reading:

U.S. stocks are facing a key test this week, and the fate of this round of gains may depend on three issues