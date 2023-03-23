Wall Street in rally, with the Dow Jones jumping by almost 400 points the day after Fed Day. At 15.55 Italian time, the Dow Jones jumped by 395 points (+1.23%); the S&P 500 is up 1.52%, while the Nasdaq Composite is up about 2.3%.

On the markets, speculation on the arrival of rate cuts by Jerome Powell & Co by the end of this year is strengthening.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 530.49 points, or 1.63%, to 32,030.11. The S&P 500 lost 1.65% to 3,936.97. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 11,669.96. First Republic stock plunged more than 15%.

The Fed led by Jerome Powell raised fed funds rates by another 25 basis points, bringing them to the range between 4.75% and 5%.

On a positive note, the release accompanying the rate announcement revealed that the Fed expects only one rate hike by the end of the year.

The US central bank has admitted that the crisis affecting US banks could further weaken the fundamentals of the US economy.

The Fed “will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy,” the US central bank said in a statement. “The Commission anticipates that a further tightening of monetary policy might be appropriate, in order to ensure that monetary policy is tight enough to bring inflation back to 2%”.

“Financial conditions seem to have tightened – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted – We will try to understand how serious the situation is, and at the moment it seems to be something relevant. If this were the case, the macroeconomic effects could be significant, and in that case we would take them into account in making our monetary policy decisions.

Market bets go beyond what the Federal Reserve discloses.

In fact, several traders would be betting not only on a break in the cycle of monetary tightening, initiated by the central bank to defeat the flare of inflation, but on an imminent reduction in the cost of US money. The fear of a credit crunch rekindles the bets on a hard landing of the US economy.

Among the discordant notes today, the share of Block, Jack Dorsey’s payment company, stands out above all, affected by the announcement of Hindenburg Research. The sells lead the quotations to collapse by more than 20%.

Short seller Hindenburg said he built up the last short position in Block stock, writing in a note that Jack Dorsey’s group allegedly facilitated fraud cases.

Attention also remains on the securities of US regional banks, overwhelmed yesterday by strong sell-offs after the words of the

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who denied the rumors circulated in recent days, relating to the possibility of a plan aimed at insuring the deposits of all American banks, in the light of the crisis that is continuing to overwhelm the sector.

During the hearing in the US Senate, Yellen answered a question like this.

“I have not considered or discussed anything to do with blanket insurance or all deposit guarantees.”