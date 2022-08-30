At the start of the session, the hope of a solid recovery for Wall Street faded immediately, after two consecutive losing sessions, including last Friday, which saw the main US equity indices slide by more than 3%.

At around 15.50 Italian time, the Dow Jones rises by just 0.13%; the S&P 500 fluctuates around par, while the Nasdaq Composite marks a rise of 0.15%. The US stock market reports a trend marked by uncertainty.

Yesterday another negative session for Wall Street, with investors who continued to discount the effects of the speech delivered in Jackson Hole by Fed President Jerome Powell: after Black Friday, which saw the main US stock indices lose more than 3 %, yesterday the S&P 500 lost 0.67% to 4,030.61, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.02% to 12,017.67 and the Dow Industrial Average fell 184.41 points (-0, 57%), at 32,098.99.

In today’s session, Wall Street is underpinned by a few factors, including falling energy prices. In particular, WTI oil contract prices drop by more than 3%, hovering around $ 94 a barrel.

US natural gas futures are also down.

From the macroeconomic front, the S&P Case-Shiller index was released, which monitors the trend in house prices in the United States. The general data, relating to the month of June, showed an increase in prices of 18% on an annual basis, slowing the pace compared to + 19.9% ​​in May, but confirming the solidity of the US real estate market.

The composite index that refers to the ten main metropolitan areas of the states rose 17.4%, after + 19.1% last month, while the index of the main 20 areas recorded a jump equal to + 18.6%, very strong even if slowing down compared to + 20.5% in May.

Investors try to leave behind the more hawkish Fed fears sparked by central bankers’ speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

In particular, last Friday, the number one of the Fed Jerome Powell renewed the determination of the American central bank to curb the surge in inflation with further rate hikes, even at the risk of causing pain to the US economy.

“Investors are realizing that the Fed is serious about reducing inflation, although recent data seems to suggest that inflation is starting to fall,” commented Rod von Lipsey, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management. that the summer market rally was ephemeral and we continue to recommend investors to remain selective and focus on defensive equity sectors such as health care and dividend paying equities ”.

Among the titles protagonists today on Wall Street Best Buy, after the release of the quarterly of the electronic products retail company.

The group ended the second quarter of the year with net income of $ 306 million, or $ 1.35 per share, down from $ 734 million, or $ 2.90 per share in the same quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, eps was $ 1.54.

Revenue stood at $ 10.33 billion. The results beat expectations. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast an eps of $ 1.27 on a turnover of $ 10.24 billion.

The Best Buy stock is back on fire, flying by over 5%.

Instead, the stock of the Chinese hi-tech giant Baidu, also listed in New York, on the Nasdaq, makes a sharp turnaround. After having jumped by more than + 3.5% in the premarket, the prices sink by more than -7%.

Baidu announced earnings per share, in dollars, of $ 2.36, excluding extraordinary items in the balance sheet.

Revenue fell 5% to the equivalent of $ 4.43 billion, discounting the lockdown measures launched by the Beijing government to stem the Covid-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the slowdown in the economy on demand and advertising revenue.

Analysts had expected a worse quarterly report, however, with EPS of $ 1.57 and revenue of $ 4.2 billion.

“Despite a challenging macro environment caused by Covid-19, Baidu Core generated 23.2 billion yuan in revenue in the second quarter, while Baidu AI Cloud revenue maintained strong growth momentum, climbing 31% year-on-year. and 10% on a quarterly basis ”, commented CEO Robin Li.

The bullish phase of the Bed Bath & Beyond share continues, rallying by more than 6% in view of the update of the strategy plan that will be communicated by the US retail company, towards the end of the week.

In yesterday’s session, prices jumped 24% on the Nasdaq. The Bed Bath & Beyond stock more than doubled in value in August, while still remaining down 53% year-on-year.