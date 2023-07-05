Home » Wall Street reopens after Independence Day break. The trend of US futures awaiting the Fed
Wall Street reopens its doors today after closing yesterday, Tuesday 4 July, due to the celebrations of Independence Day in the United States.

The US stock exchange also closed the previous day’s session early, Monday 3 July, in view of the national holiday of 4 July.

Monday’s session inaugurated the second semester of trading after the excellent performance of the first six months of 2023.

During the period, the Nasdaq Composite closed the best first half of the year since 1983, therefore in 40 years, shooting up by 31.7%.

The best first six months since 2019 for the S&P 500 index, which jumped by 15.9% in the six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, underperformed, closing the first half of 2023 with an increase of just +3.8%.

The session on Monday 3 July ended slightly higher for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.87 points, or 0.03%, to 34,418.47 points.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.12% to 4,455.59 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.21% to 13,816.7.

At around 8.10am Italian time, Dow Jones futures are down 0.12%; those on the S&P 500 fell 0.09%, while those on the Nasdaq were down 0.12%.

Awaited today for the publication of the minutes of the Fed relating to the last meeting of 13-14 June, when the US central bank led by Jerome Powell left rates unchanged between 5% and 5.25%.

On the occasion of the Central Bank Forum in Sintra organized by the ECB, Powell hinted however that the fight against inflation is not over, indicating the need to proceed with at least two other monetary tightenings.

