For the umpteenth time in the space of a few days, Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve will have been surprised by the resilience of the US economy: far from soft landing and much less hard landing. The American economy is moving forward at a brisk pace, and this is confirmed by the numbers relating to inflation, the labor market and consumer spending.

The first shock, for an almost resigned Wall Street in the face of an apparently inevitable recession, was the US employment report for the month of January, released on 3 February last.

The no-farm payrolls report found that the US economy created as many as 517,000 new jobs last month, well above the consensus-expected growth of 185,000 new payrolls, and at a much stronger pace even than the 223,000 new jobs created in December. Not only. The unemployment rate fell from 3.5% in December to 3.4%, compared with a rise to 3.6% expected. Not really recession numbers.

Yesterday, the CPI consumer price index was released, one of the most important parameters for monitoring the inflation trend. In January, it was learned, US inflation measured by the CPI consumer price index rose at a rate of 6.4% on an annual basis, slowing down compared to the previous increase of 6.5%, but more than +6.2% expected by the consensus of economists.

On a month-to-month basis, things got even worse. The figure marked an increase of 0.5%, higher than the +0.4% expected, and markedly up on the previous increase of 0.1%.

This last December trend was also revised upwards from the -0.1% initially reported.

Again on a monthly basis, the core CPI, i.e. the CPI index excluding the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, rose by 0.4% in January, growing on an annual basis by 5.6%, slower than to +5.7% in December but more than the +5.5% forecast by the consensus.

The CPI has clearly highlighted that US inflation is slowing but not at the pace economists expected and markets had hoped for, which shows that anxiety over further rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed is set to stay. To dampen US inflation growth, it will most likely take longer than expected.

Today, another figure was released that went well, all too well. That of retail sales.

In January, retail sales jumped 3%, reporting the strongest jump since March 2021. Excluding auto sales, the figure rose 2.3%. Excluding auto and petrol sales, the increase was +2.6%.

The jump in retail sales of +3% was almost double the 1.8% growth estimated by analysts and confirmed a strong recovery in consumer spending, given that in December the performance had been a decrease of to -1.1%.

Even excluding auto sales, the figure beat estimates, with an increase of 2.3% much higher than the +0.8% expected and after -1.1%, also in this case, in December.

Also surprising were the retail sales excluding the sales of cars and petrol, which rose precisely by 2.6%, compared to the previous drop of 0.7%.

In short, the US economy has shown itself to be resilient once again. And this is not good for Jerome Powell’s Fed. The goal of the US central bank is in fact to slow down the growth of the American economy to the point of defusing the threat of inflation, which travels at a rate more than three times that desired by the Fed, equal to +2%.

But the Fed’s monetary tightening did not cause any about-face either in the economy or, therefore, in inflation. And the fear of new hawkish interventions by Powell & Co reigns supreme, as it had been for practically all of 2022.

No collapse, however: at 15.45 Italian time, the Dow Jones lost about 140 points (-0.41%), to about 33,948 points; the S&P 500 fell by 0.42%, to 4,118, while the Nasdaq fell by 0.22% to 11,932 points. The fixed income market is trying to digest the latest information from the macro front: 10-year Treasury rates are barely moved at 3.761%, while two-year rates fall to 4.605%

Among the titles focus on Airbnb, the American platform that allows users to rent their own spaces by putting them in contact with those who, for travel or work reasons, need accommodation.

Airbnb announced its fourth quarter 2022 results: Earnings per share came in at 48 cents, much better than consensus expectations of 25 cents, on revenue that came in at $1.90 billion, much better than expected. to the expected $1.86 billion.

The stock shoots up more than 11%. Tesla just above parity, after the rally of more than 7% on the eve.

An assist to the stock of the EV giant founded and managed by Elon Musk came in the last few hours from George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, which bought more TSLA stock in the fourth quarter, as well as other shares of Alphabet and Disney.

But even these last two titles remain indifferent to Soros’ shopping.

Focus also on other securities purchased and sold by Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company founded by Warren Buffett.

Berkshire has bought up another 21 million shares of Apple (+0.74%), worth more than $3 billion, bringing the total number of AAPL securities held to 915.6 million at the end of 2022, corresponding to a market value well in excess of $110 billion.

On the other hand, the stake held in the US Bancorp bank was significantly cut, with the number of shares held falling from the previous 52.5 million to just 6.7 million shares.

Finally, and for the umpteenth time, the investment in Bank of New York Mellon was reduced, with a divestment of over 37 million shares which brings the stake held by Buffett’s conglomerate to just over 25 million shares.