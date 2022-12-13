Futures on the main US stock indexes are recovering: Wall Street starts up again today, opening a crucial week, in which the great protagonist will be Jerome Powell’s Fed. Stocks include the rally in Horizon Therapeutics, which soared 15% in premarket after the company announced it will be acquired by US biotech group Amgen, for $116.50 per share. Horizon Therapeutics was valued at more than $27 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Focus also on the American software giant Microsoft, which announced that it has signed a ten-year partnership with the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and that it has also acquired a stake of almost 4% of the London Stock Exchange.

According to reports from the CNBC website on the basis of LSEG’s announcement, the partnership concerns the provision by Microsoft of solutions for the cloud, and the management of next-generation data and analysis.

A bad day for Rivian, the stock of the US-based electric vehicle maker, which has put on hold its plans to produce electric commercial vans in Europe and said it was “no longer pursuing” the deal it made with Mercedes-Benz. The US-based electric vehicle maker said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz “at a more appropriate time.”

Returning to the Fed, the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the US central bank – will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 13 December, for a two-day meeting, which will end the day after tomorrow 14 December with the announcement on US rates.

At around 12.50 pm Italian time, futures on the main American stock indexes are slightly down: futures on the Dow Jones rise by 0.16%, futures on the S&P 500 are up by 0.28% and futures on the Nasdaq show progress by 0.33%. Rates on US Treasuries are retracing, with ten-year rates dropping to 3.521% and two-year rates to 4.321%.

With regard to the Fed, market expectations are for a 50 basis point rate hike, after four consecutive 75 basis point tightenings, which brought the cost of US money to its highest level since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%. %.

However, traders’ fear is shifting more and more from the extent of monetary tightening to the value of the terminal rate, ie the final rate, which Fed chairman Jerome Powell himself said could be confirmed as higher. Also on 13 December, crucial data will be released so that the Fed understands the direction of US inflation and therefore also of the rate hikes still necessary to dampen the price race: the CPI index for November.

Last Friday, inflation measured by the PPI index, ie the producer price index, for the month of November was released.

The numbers were not entirely reassuring, as they exceeded analysts’ estimates. On a monthly basis, the PPI index rose by 0.2%, more than the 0.3% increase expected by the consensus. On an annual basis, growth was 7.4%, beyond the +7.2% expected. The growth of the core component was also stronger than the estimates which, on a monthly basis, advanced by 0.4% in November, double the +0.2% expected, and which rose by 6.2% on an annual basis. over the estimated +5.9%.

At this point, expectations are for the publication of the November consumer price index (CPI), which will take place as mentioned tomorrow, December 13th.

The fear that even the CPI could confirm higher than expected inflation growth sunk the US stock market last Friday:

the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 305.02 points, or -0.9%, to 33,476.46 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.73% to 3,934.38, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.7% to 11,004.62. On a weekly basis, the Dow fell 2.77%, ending its worst week since September; the S&P 500 fell 3.37%, while the Nasdaq slipped 3.99%. Rates on ten-year US Treasuries climbed to 3.58%, while two-year rates increased to 4.342%, before retracing, as seen, in the last few hours.

But this week the Federal Reserve will not be the only central bank involved.

Also expected were Christine Lagarde’s ECB (Thursday 15 December) and also on Thursday the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway.