Wall Street tries to raise its head after three consecutive sessions of dips:

At 1.40pm Italian time, the Dow Jones futures are up by just 0.13%, those on the S&P 500 are up 0.26%, while the Nasdaq futures are up by 0.62%.

In yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 lost 1.1% to 3,986.16 points, dropping below 4,000 for the first time since July; the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1% to 11,883.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was back 308.12 points, or nearly 1%, to 31,790.87. +

Evidently, the hawkish speech delivered by Fed number one Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium has not yet been completely taken for granted.

“Equity markets continue to contend with the expectations of central banks that they will keep their foot on the accelerator of the rate hike (to defuse inflation),” commented Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes of ANZ Research in a note reported by the CNBC.

Here is the trend of the main indices of Wall Street in the month of August and since the beginning of the year, according to what is reported by the CNBC.

The Dow Jones lost 3.2% in August, taking a 12.5% ​​loss since the beginning of the year. The index is down 14% from the record of the past 52 weeks.

The S&P 500 lost 3.5% in the month, dropping 16.4% in 2022, and is down 17.3% from the record of the past 52 weeks.

The Nasdaq closed August with a loss of 4.1% and slipped by 24.05% since the beginning of 2022. The list of hi-tech stocks is down 26.7% from the high of the last 52 weeks.

Among the stocks in the spotlight on Wall Street Chewy, which plummeted more than 10% after the US retail pet products company issued a weak outlook on revenue, and HP, which fell 6%, following the publication a quarterly report which highlighted a lower than expected turnover.