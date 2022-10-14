Wall Street uncertain after the historic comeback on the eve, when it closed in strong rally after the thud following the publication of the US inflation data relating to the consumer price index. The S&P 500 index particularly fluctuated during yesterday’s session within the broadest trading range since March 2020, while the Dow Jones rebounded more than 1,300 points from the intraday lows tested in the previous hours.

Wall Street’s staggering recovery was the fifth strongest in the history of the S&P 500 and the fourth most sustained for the Nasdaq, according to SentimenTrader data reported by CNBC.

The Dow Jones thus closed in a rally of 827.87 points (+ 2.83%), at 30,038.72 points, after having slipped by more than 500 points during trading; the S&P 500 jumped 2.60% to 3,669.91, breaking a six-session negative streak, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23% to 10,649.15.

Today, after an upward start, at about 4 pm Italian time the Dow Jones rises by about 0.10%; the S&P 500 accelerates to the downside losing around 0.52% while the Nasdaq Composite drops 0.90%.

Today is a crucial appointment with the US quarterly season.

The bank giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup released the accounts for the third quarter of the year.

From the results, it emerged the double effect on the balance sheets of US banks of the monetary squeezes that the Fed is launching to put a stop to runaway inflation.

On the one hand, banks have generally seen an improvement in profitability, confirmed by substantial increases in net interest income.

On the other hand, the fear of a recession and therefore of the greater difficulty of households and businesses in honoring the repayment of the loans received, has resulted in an increase in provisions, to cope with the risk of an increase in non-performing loans-NPLs.

However, for now, bank stocks are reacting positively to the publication of the quarterly reports: JP Morgan leaps by over 4% after beating expectations on the earnings and turnover front; Wells Fargo also did very well, with a 5% rally; Citigroup gains over 3%. Negative exception is Morgan Stanley, which drops almost 3%, after ending the third quarter with worse than expected profits and turnover.

On the macroeconomic front, the data relating to US retail sales for September was widespread and confirmed flat, on a monthly basis, after having risen by 0.4% in August, and compared to the + 0.2% expected by the consensus. Excluding auto sales, the figure was up 0.1%, better than the estimated -0.1%. The trend on an annual basis is solid, equal to a jump of 8.2%, however slowing compared to the jump + 9.4%.

The consumer confidence index drawn up by the University of Michigan was also disclosed, which improved from 58.6 to 59.8, better than the expected 59 points.

Returning to Wall Street’s historic comeback, Adam Sarhan, founder and CEO of 50 Park Investments, explained yesterday’s incredible recovery with the fact that Wall Street was in an oversold condition.

“After the sharp decline (of the previous sessions), he explained, it is normal for the market to go down, move up, test a new high, and then go down again.”

In his opinion, the trend on the US stock market was the result of a combination of short-covering operations and the entry of value investors.

That said, according to Sarhan, Wall Street’s historical recovery does not change the fact that the US stock market is going through a bear market phase.

“It seems that investors who focus on equities have decided that the US inflation data does not negate the expectations of sharp price drops, going forward,” commented in a note reported by the CNBC, Rodrigo Catril, strategist of the forex market. at National Australia Bank. Catril also explained the rally with short-covering deals.

The initial sell-offs that hit the indices were triggered by the publication, before the start of the session, of the CPI consumer price index for the month of September.

The acceleration of year-on-year core inflation, in particular, has led markets to fear new anti-inflation rate hikes from Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

After the release of the inflation data, the markets have in fact priced the arrival of a fourth monetary tightening by the Fed of 75 basis points, in the next meeting on 1-2 November, with a probability of 98%. The probability of a fifth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points also increased to 62%.

Traders are now betting on a round of monetary tightening from Powell & Co that will bring rates to close to 5% before the central bank ends the hikes in the spring of 2023. Expectations are on fed funds rates up to 4.9% by next April, compared to 4.65% priced the day before yesterday.

Returning to the data, in September the US consumer price index rose on a monthly basis by 0.4%, double compared to expectations, accelerating the pace compared to the previous + 0.1%. The core component – net of the prices of energy and food goods – jumped by 0.6% on a monthly basis, over the estimated + 0.5% and as in September.

On an annual basis, inflation measured by the CPI index jumped by 8.2%, slowing the pace compared to the 8.5% growth of the previous month, but climbing at a rate higher than the expected + 8.1%.

Core inflation also accelerated its pace, from + 6.3% in August to + 6.5%, in line with expectations. It is the 28th consecutive month that the core CPI index has risen, now reaching a record since August 1982.

Expectations of a more hawkish Fed still put pressure on the euro, which falls by 0.47% against the US dollar, around $ 0.9727.

US Treasury rates slowed after yesterday’s surge, which brought 10-year rates back above the 4% threshold and two-year US government bond yields to 4.5% for the first time since 2007. Today, ten-year rates are up slightly to 3.963% and two-year rates are down to 4.426%.