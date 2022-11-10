Perhaps US-made inflation has left its peak behind, thanks to Jerome Powell’s roundup of rate hikes by the Fed. Wall Street soars, betting on less aggressive monetary tightenings by the US central bank, following the release of this week’s key market mover: the consumer price index. Index that finally highlights the slowdown in inflationary pressures in the United States. On a monthly basis, the figure rose by 0.4% in October, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September. The core index, net of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy goods and food, also rose, again on a monthly basis by 0.3%, less than the estimated + 0.5% and at a rate halved compared to +0, 6% previous.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise in September, to + 7.7%, a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus.

The growth in core inflation also decreased, which, on an annual basis, went from the rise to the maximum rate of the last 40 years, equal to + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

At this point, traders have reason to hope for a year-end monetary tightening, in the December meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Fed – by 50 basis points, after the phase in which rates were raised by 75 points. base four consecutive times. And in fact, these expectations are reflected in the fed funds futures market, where the terminal rate fell to 4.88%, according to BPM’s findings, definitely below 5.07% prior to the publication of the data. However,

the president of the American central bank Powell himself has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said that the value of the terminal rate could be confirmed higher than expected).

On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

“The question now is what we will hear from the Fed. This will determine how far the rally can continue. A single figure is not enough to say with certainty that inflation has peaked, ”BMO’s Ben Jeffery told Cnbc, but certainly now the markets want to focus on the signs indicating a slowdown in inflation growth. Also keep an eye on the trend of the fear index, the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as VIX, which plummets to its lowest level in almost two months, falling to 23.7 points, the lowest since September, after traveling above the 30-point threshold for most of October.

Buying on Wall Street leads the Dow Jones to test the record since August and the S&P 500 to approach the key resistance level of 3,900 points.

The Dow Jones starts the session flying by 900 points, and then advances at about 15.50 Italian time by more than 800 points (+ 2.50%). The S&P 500 jumped by 3.90%, the Nasdaq jumped by more than + 5%.

Treasury rates plummet, with ten-year rates hitting the 4% threshold, falling to 3.871%, and two-year rates falling 23 basis points to 4.395%.

Yesterday the Dow Jones fell by 646 points (-1.95%), the S&P 500 slipped by 2.08%, the Nasdaq fell by 2.48%.

An article by the CNBC underlines that the sharp falls that hit the US stock market yesterday were caused by uncertainty about the outcome of the midterm elections.

The market had believed in a landslide victory for the Republicans, and therefore in a House of Representatives and in a Senate under their command, with the vote last Tuesday, November 8th. On the other hand, there is no shortage of heads-up contests, especially for the Senate seats in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. It must be said that several strategists had warned before Election Day that the outcome of the vote would not arrive soon, even for the votes cast by mail.

The massive sell-offs were also triggered yesterday by yet another crypto drama, which yesterday saw the cryptocurrency trading platform Binance turn around the plan to acquire its rival FTX.

Anxiety over the crypto universe has put pressure on the hi-tech sector, causing Bitcoin to slide to its lows since 2020.

But today, thanks to the marked improvement in sentiment, the recovery of crypto shares, such as Coinbase (approximately + 11%), MicroStrategy (+ 11%) and Robinhood (+ 7.7%), is highlighted, after the strong collapses of the vigil.

Coinbase dropped 9.5% yesterday, Robinhood plummeted 13.8%, and MicroStrategy slipped nearly 20%.

Focus on BlackRock’s view on Wall Street. The strategists have announced that they have an underweight rating on Wall Street, (but also on the European stock exchanges and the London stock exchange), in a time horizon of 6-12 months.

“We are underweight on US equities – reads the BlackRock note – the Fed intends to raise rates in restrictive territory – explain the strategists – and the sell off that has occurred since the beginning of the year partly reflects this. Despite this, valuations have not fallen enough to reflect the weaker earnings outlook ”.