Wall Street rises with surprise inflation, Nasdaq gains 2%

by admin

Inflation positively surprises the markets, with Wall Street starting with a sharp rise. In New York, the three main American indices are moving sharply higher: the Dow Jones is up by 1.3%, the S&P 500 by about 1.5% and the Nasdaq by + 1.9% after the recent weakness.

The expected inflation data, which slowed down in July and seems to have passed the peak, put the turbo on the US lists. In detail, the consumer price index showed growth on an annual basis of 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June, below the expectations of the Bloomberg consensus which expected a downward but equal figure. to 8.9 per cent. A decline mainly due to the reduction in fuel prices. On a monthly basis, the figure remained unchanged in July (+ 0.0%) compared to the + 1.3% of the previous survey and the + 0.2% indicated by analysts. The core data, net of food and energy prices, also recorded a lower than expected increase.

Now this data will end up on the table of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which will evaluate the report, along with other key economic data, before the meeting in September, where a new increase in interest rates is expected.

Meanwhile, at the corporate level, the earnings season continues, with Disney’s quarterly results that will be released to closed American markets.

