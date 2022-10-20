After a muted start, the major Wall Street indices accelerated higher with Dow Jones and Nasdaq up more than 1% on the day of Liz Truss’s resignation as UK prime minister.

Among the individual stocks over + 2% for Alphabet, Meta and Amazon. On the other hand, it falls by about 6% to $ 208 Tesla in the aftermath of the quarterly accounts that have disappointed on the revenue front. On the other hand, IBM did well (+ 4.3%) in the wake of accounts beyond expectations despite the strong dollar.

The side of Wall Street is also doing well in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib which marks + 1.15% at 21,719 points, close to the intraday highs. Among the big companies, there was a 2.15% increase for Intesa; gain of 2.39% for ENI, while Enel drops 0.99%. The best performer of the day at the moment is Saipem with over + 13% in the 0.73 euro area.