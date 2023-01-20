Wall Street is cautious in the aftermath of the sharp declines that led the Dow Jones index to wipe out the gains reported since the beginning of the year.

The index lost 252.40 points (-0.76%) to 33,044.56, suffering its third consecutive session of losses: at current levels, the Dow Jones is down 0.31% in 2023.

The S&P 500 was down 0.76% to 3,898.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.96% to 10,852.27.

Minutes after the start of the session on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index remained flat, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced by 0.35% and 0.72% respectively.

The three main US stock indexes are preparing to end the week in the red, haunted by worries about the conditions of the US and global economies.

In particular, with its 3.67% decline, the Dow Jones is preparing to end the worst week since September.

The S&P 500 has lost more than 2.5% since the beginning of the week and is facing the worst weekly trend since December.

The Nasdaq is down more than 2% over the same period and will end the week in negative territory after two consecutive weeks of gains.

The protagonist of today’s session is Netflix, after the US streaming giant published its fourth quarter results.

Markets are eyeing a boom in subscriber numbers of +7.66 million in the last three months of 2022, well above the estimated 4.57 million subscribers.

Netflix also announced that co-CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings will leave his current position to become executive chairman of the group.

Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, will assume the position of co-CEO, together with Ted Sarandos.

After the publication of the quarterly, Netflix stock has soared up to +8% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

Netflix shares are now up 7.6%.

Focus also on Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which announced the layoff of about 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce. Alphabet shares rallied more than 3%.

On the US fixed income market, 10-year Treasury rates rise to 3.457%, while two-year rates rise to 4.174%.

Yesterday, the weekly initial jobless claims report showed that the number of US workers filing for benefits slipped to 190,000 in the week ending Jan. 14, far below 215,000. waited.

In confirming the solidity of US employment, the figure has rekindled bets on the intention of Jerome Powell’s Fed to continue raising rates on fed funds.

In fact, the Fed continues to keep a close watch on inflation, as evidenced by the words of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams.

Williams emphasized that there is still work to be done to bring inflation down, bringing it back to the US central bank’s 2% target.

Speaking at an event organized by the Fixed Income Analysts Society, Williams said “it is clear that monetary policy still has more work to do to bring inflation to the 2% target in a sustainable way.”

The FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, will announce its rate decision on February 1st.

According to CME Group data, the markets are betting with a 97.2% probability on a 25 basis point hike, which would raise fed funds rates in the range between 4.5% and 4.75%.