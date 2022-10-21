Home Business Wall Street sinks Tesla. Prospects are disappointing, but Musk challenges the markets
Wall Street sinks Tesla. Prospects are disappointing, but Musk challenges the markets

Wall Street sinks Tesla. Prospects are disappointing, but Musk challenges the markets

Wall Street punishes the title after a quarterly in chiaroscuro (important results, mind you, but lower than expected), but this is the year of the Tesla Model Y. According to estimates by BloombergNEF, the most popular SUV of the Austin house could have reached 500 thousand units sold in the first nine months of the year. At this rate, the Model Y electric would enter the absolute world top five, of which they are part evergreen like the Toyota Corolla (which sells around a million) or the pickup …

