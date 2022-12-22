Closing down for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib ending down by 1.2% at 23,813 points.

Sales above all of Iveco (-4.5%), Stm (-3.6%), in the wake of the lower-than-expected accounts and estimates of the US Micron Technology, and Stellantis (-3.1%), which in the meantime has completed the acquisition of aiMotive. Only Saipem (+0.7%) and Buzzi Unicem (+0.1%) resist.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread showed little movement at 209 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.46%. Among the raw materials, oil travels on the values ​​of the eve, with the Wti at 78.4 dollars and the Brent at 82.2 dollars.

Some US macro data contributed to weigh down the sentiment, confirming the resilience of the stars and stripes economy and job market, supporting the hypothesis that the Fed could maintain a restrictive policy for a long time yet. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 drops 1.8% to 3,829 points, the Dow Jones marks a drop of 1.4% while the Nasdaq Composite loses 2.7% to 10,510 points.

Third quarter US GDP was revised up to +3.2%, up from +2.9% in the second reading. Furthermore, consumer spending rose by 2.3% (from +1.7% in the second estimate) and the core component of the personal consumer price index (PCE – the Fed’s preferred metric for monitoring the inflation) was revised to +4.7% from +4.6% previously.

The labor market also continues to show a certain solidity, with initial unemployment claims increasing less than expected (216,000 units against an estimated 222,000). Data that has unnerved the markets, looking for signs of a slowdown in growth and therefore in inflation. However, today’s numbers suggest that the US economy can still tolerate the central bank’s monetary tightening.

Finally, in Italy, Istat has released the November numbers on industrial production prices, which are growing again on a monthly basis (+2.6%) and accelerating on an annual basis (+29.4%). driven in particular by increases in gas supply prices on the domestic market.