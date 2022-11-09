On Wall Street, futures are positive on US midterm election day: today, Tuesday, November 8, millions of Americans will go to the polls to decide whether to let Congress remain in the hands of President Joe Biden’s Democrats, or to start a a big breakthrough, allowing Republicans to take control of the House, the Senate, or both.

At 13.50 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.13%, those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.12%, those on the Nasdaq are strengthening by 0.40%.

“The reaction of the financial markets to an eventual Republican victory should be weak, as the outcome in the House of a Republican victory is already widely expected, and the Senate outcome would make less difference if Republicans control the House – commented Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs in a note written on Monday – A victory by Democrats in the House and Senate would probably weigh on the shares, as market participants could anticipate a further increase in corporate taxes ”.

Focus also on the note from Michael Wilson of Morgan Stanley Investors, one of the top strategists of the high world of global finance who deserves credit for having prophesied this year’s collapse of Wall Street.

With polls indicating that US midterm elections will usher in Republican victory in at least one of the two houses of Congress, Wilson believes such an outcome could assist a market characterized by lower Treasury yields and stock prices. higher: a combination that would ensure the continuation of the current bear market rally. (bear-market rally).

Wilson warned, however, together with the Morgan Stanley team of strategists, that, before the official results of the elections, which will be known only in the next few days, also considering the wait for the publication, on Thursday 10 November, of the data on the inflation as measured by the CPI (consumer price index), the markets should face short-term volatility.

Anxiety over the release of US inflation data is high, as traders and investors are wondering if Jerome Powell’s Fed will announce in December a tightening perhaps less than the 75 basis points that was enacted last week for the fourth consecutive time.

It is hoped for less aggressive rate hikes after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on November 2, bringing them to the new range of 3.75% to 4%, a record since 2008.

10-year Treasury rates are down today, around 4.21%. 2-year Treasury rates are not very moving, at around 4.718%.

In the last hours, the former president of the United States Donald Trump stole the show in the midterm elections: yesterday, on the eve of Election Day, on the occasion of the Save America event in Vandalia, Ohio, Donald Trump hinted that that many have long expected: the intention to run for the 2024 US presidential election. “I will make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said.

Yesterday Wall Street closed solidly up: the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 423.78 points (+ 1.31%), to 32,827 points; the S&P 500 jumped 0.96% to 3,806.80. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.85% to 10,564.52.