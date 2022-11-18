Wall Street positive, after the initial uncertainty, and following the second consecutive session of losses. Investors decide to shrug off concerns about interest rate trends for today. Thus Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge: “We continue to believe that investors should place more emphasis on the data and not focus too much on the rhetoric of the Fed, also because the data give an idea of ​​where inflation is going, while the rhetoric refers to where inflation was before. That said, investors are tired of hearing the news every day from the Fed, and the fear is that it will take 2-3 more CPI releases for the US central bank to stop admonishing markets every time they look to score a rally”.

Today the slowdown of the economy and therefore of inflation comes from the US real estate market, with the publication of the data relating to the sale of existing homes in the month of October. The industry association said sales fell 5.9% month-on-month, down for the ninth consecutive month: higher rates and therefore also higher installments are holding back potential home buyers. The decline is the sharpest since December 2011, except for the short-lived decline that occurred at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Year-over-year, existing home sales plummeted 28.4%.

The leap in the Gap share stands out, after the US retail company announced a better-than-expected turnover. The stock jumped as much as 10% in afterhours trading, and is now up 6.5%; buy on the cyber security service provider Palo Alto Networks, with prices soaring by more than 9% also in this case for a quarterly better than expected; for the same reason, the shares of discount retailer Ross Stores are soaring (+14%).

Yesterday the Dow Jones closed down 7.53 points (-0.03%) at 33,546.31 points; the S&P 500 fell 12.24 points or 0.31% to 3,946.55. The Nasdaq fell 38.68 points (-0.35%) to 11,144.97.

At 16.10 Italian time, the Dow Jones rose by around 100 points (+0.31%), the S&P 500 advanced by 0.44% and the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 0.36%.

The words uttered by the president of the St Louis Fed, James Bullard, depressed Wall Street sentiment in yesterday’s session.

Bullard dashed the hopes of those who had begun to eye the possibility of less aggressive rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

“Rates are not yet in an area where they can be considered tight enough – Bullard said – The change in monetary policy appears to have only limited the effects of inflation, but markets are pricing in disinflation in 2023,” he added. the Fed official.

The latest US inflation macro data had fueled hopes of less monetary tightening than Jerome Powell & Co.’s four consecutive 75 basis point rate hikes.

James Bullard would consider appropriate a level of US fed funds rates up to a range between 5% and 7%, therefore at a much higher level than the markets are pricing.

In Bullard’s words, US Treasury rates immediately rose and are still advancing today, one step away from 3.8%, after breaching the 4% threshold last week. Two-year Treasury rates advance to 4.495%.