Negative equity markets after the collapse of Wall Street, caused by fears of a Fed still aggressive on rates.

The fears were rekindled by the publication of the US GDP data for the third quarter. Yesterday the latest revision of the GDP was announced, with which the growth of the data was revised upwards to +3.2%, from +2.9% of the previous reading, beyond the expectations of a growth equal to +2.9%.

The figure revealed how the fundamentals of the US economy remain solid, despite Jerome Powell’s Fed’s attempts to scuttle it – to dampen inflation – with repeated monetary tightening.

The fear of higher rates reigned supreme on Wall Street for much longer:

the Dow Jones closed the vigil session down by 348.99 points (-1.05%), at 33,027.49 points; the S&P 500 retreated 1.45% to 3,822.39 points, while the Nasdaq was down 2.18% to 10,476.12.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries strengthened to 3.684%, while two-year yields, more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, rose by six basis points to 4.276%.

Wall Street effect on Asian stock exchanges: the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closed the session down by 1.03%, Sydney dropped by 0.63%, Seoul worse with a drop of 1.83%. Hong Kong -0.26%) and Shanghai (-0.32%) limit the damage.

Futures on the main US stock indexes showed little movement, with variations ranging from +0.05% for futures on the Nasdaq to around +0.08% for futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500.

The Tokyo stock market also discounted fears of a Bank oj Japan now ready to abandon its accommodative monetary policy (despite the reassurances of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, which arrived this week with the shock unleashed by the central bank of Japan) .

Today, Japan’s macro front released data on inflation measured by the consumer price index, the core component of which rose by 3.7% on an annualized basis in November, at the strongest pace since December of 1981, when it jumped 4%, and accelerating from last month’s +3.6%.

Growth remains well above the Bank of Japan’s inflation target of 2%. Japan’s headline CPI rose 3.8% in November.

Three days ago, in what was its last act of 2022, the BoJ announced that it had left the cost of money unchanged at -0.1% but that it had also made a change to the YCC (Yield Curve Control), i.e. to the yield curve control tool.

The Bank of Japan has increased the fluctuation range of Japanese government bond rates, from the previous range between -0.25% and 0.25% to the new band, between -0.5% and +0 .5%.

The change announced to the YCC corresponds in fact to a restrictive monetary policy maneuver since, in this way, the central bank of Japan will allow long-term rates to rise from 25 basis points (the previous limit set with the YCC policy) to 50 basis points, the limit announced today.

It should be said at the same time that the central bank of Japan

at the same time it also announced a strengthening of its QE-Quantitative easing, deciding to increase purchases of government bonds made in Japan up to 9 trillion yen per month, in the period between January and March 2023.