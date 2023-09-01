Wall Street slows down, Piazza Affari closes at -0.6%

Negative ending for the European stock exchanges, while Wall Street slowed down and proceeds with little movement, after a positive start in the wake of the data on the labor market. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.6% to 28,650 points, with negative performances in particular for Ferrari (-3%), Stellantis (-2.2%) and Amplifon (-1.9%). In contrast Telecom Italia (+2.8%), Eni (+1.8%) and Tenaris (+1%). However, it was an overall positive week for stocks, recovering after the losses of the first part of August.

In the USA, limited changes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The job report highlighted Nonfarm Payrolls above expectations (187,000), an unemployment rate unexpectedly rising to 3.8% and wage growth falling to 4.3% per annum. The manufacturing ISM, on the other hand, improved to 47.6 points while remaining in the contraction zone.

Data on the labor market point to an imminent end to the restrictive cycle and a break in interest rates in September, even though Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed has declared that inflation remains too high.

Treasury yields reversed a previous decline, while the BTP-Bund spread widened to over 167 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield climbing to 4.22%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar reverses course and slips below 1.08, while oil continues to rise with Brent above 87 dollars a barrel.

As for next week, which will see Wall Street closed on Monday for Labor Day, attention will focus on data relating to the ISM services in the US, the Chinese trade balance and the global PMI indices. Also to be followed are the meetings of the central banks of Australia and Canada, the Beig Book of the Fed and the speeches of various representatives of the Washington institute and the ECB.