Wall Street under pressure, in the aftermath of the speech given by the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

Investors return to focus on the US quarterly season. At around 4pm Italian time, the Dow Jones is down 0.20%, the S&P 500 is down 0.49% and the Nasdaq Composite is down 0.70%.

In evidence Chipotle, which suffers a drop of about 4%, after the American restaurant chain reported a balance sheet with profits and turnover worse than expected.

The statement by Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung also weighs heavily, admitting that, during the holiday season, Chipotle did not see that “leap, that momentum”, which usually characterizes the period, thus closing the quarter in the name of weakness .

Buying boom on Fortinet, on the other hand, rallying to over +14% after the group active in the cybersecurity sector announced a quarterly report with an EPS of 44 cents, higher than the 39 cents per share estimated by the consensus.

However, Fortinet disappointed, albeit slightly, on the revenue front, reporting revenue of $1.28 billion, lower than the $1.3 billion expected.

Uber also did well, with the stock rising by about 2%: the private car transport services company tore up the consensus estimates, announcing an EPS of 29 per share, against the expected loss per share of 18 cents.

Turnover was also better than expected, at $8.6 billion, higher than the $8.49 billion forecast by the consensus.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi commented on the quarterly, saying Uber witnessed the “best quarter ever,” which concluded “its strongest year.”

In the meantime, investors are reflecting on the statements made by Fed number one, chairman Jerome Powell, in yesterday’s speech at the Economic Club of Washington.

Although Powell warned that US rates could be raised more than the markets priced, Wall Street closed the day’s session higher, with investors preferring to focus on the slowdown in inflation growth, acknowledged by the central banker.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.67 points (+0.78%) to 34,156.69 points. The S&P 500 rallied 1.29% to 4,164 points. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed the market, jumping 1.9% to 12,113.79.

Today, also thanks to the roundup of new quarterly reports, however, caution prevails.

On the other hand, yesterday, in addition to Powell, the president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, also spoke, showing decidedly hawkish tones.

Kashkari said explosive US job growth in January shows the US central bank still has a lot of work to do in its battle to scuttle inflation.

The number one of the Minneapolis Fed continued, admitting that he still believes that US fed funds rates must rise from the current level to which they were brought last Wednesday, a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. up to 5.4%.

The Fed, Kashkari stressed, has not cooled inflation enough to “declare victory.”

“We have a job to do. We know that raising rates can

put a stop to inflation – said the banker, in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” – We must raise rates aggressively to contain inflation, and then allow monetary policy to do its job ”.

And certainly Powell’s statements weren’t exactly dovish:

“The disinflationary process, or the process of inflation going down, has begun, and it has begun in the goods sector, which represents about a quarter of our economy. But there is still a long way to go. We are only in the initial phase,” said the Fed head.

Powell added that “the truth is, we will continue to react to the data. Therefore, if we continue to see data that, for example, confirm a stronger labor market and higher inflation, we could find ourselves in the situation of having to raise rates more than the markets price”.

On the fixed income market, Treasury rates back to 10 years rose to 3.683%. Yields on two-year US government bonds are, on the other hand, little moved at 4.467%.