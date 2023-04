The index S&P 500 it fell for the first day after three as companies like Netflix and Morgan Stanley fell after their first-quarter results.

The benchmark index lost 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.66%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124 points, or about 0.4%.

Shares of Netflix fell 4% after the streaming giant disappointed investors by postponing plans for a crackdown on password sharing. Morgan Stanley shares also fell 2%.