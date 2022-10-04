The bullish push of the US stock indices continues, after the excellent start of October on Wall Street: at 12.46 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones jumped by 464 points (+ 1.57%); futures on the S&P 500 are up 1.88% and those on the Nasdaq report a rally of 2.28%.

The month of October began with a positive sentiment or, in any case, with the desire to recover after the nightmare September.

The Dow Jones finished the first session of October up nearly 2.7%, or 765 points, to 29,490.89 points, returning the best session since June 24th.

The S&P 500 rose about 2.6% to 3,678.43 in what was its best session since July 27, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied nearly 2.3% to 10,815.43 points. .

The positive trend was supported by the U-turn in Treasury yields, with 10-year yields continuing to turn around, dropping to 3.578% today, down from the record over 4% tested last week. Two-year Treasury rates are also under pressure, slipping by as much as 9 basis points, to 4.018%.

From an investment perspective, pay attention to the comment by Aninda Mitra, head of the macro and strategy division of investments in Asia at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

According to reports from the CNBC website, Mitra points out that, as a rule, in a context of inflation that in itself erodes the value of the currency, advising to position oneself on cash would not be an appropriate suggestion.

But “cash is probably no longer trash now,” commented the economist, agreeing that, in an inverted US government bond yield curve situation, cash and Treasuries are once again looking attractive.

Mitra particularly emphasized the benefits of holding US dollar cash in the portfolio. It should be noted that the Dollar Index has risen steadily this year, from around 98 points to a value above 111. In this regard, today the euro is on fire against the dollar, jumping 0.73% to 0.9898 .