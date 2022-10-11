Prevalence of sales even today on Wall Street. After the first trades, the S&P 500 index marks -0.9% to 3,580 points and the Nasdaq -1.2%, updating the lows since 2020. Today the IMF has cut its estimates on world GDP for 2023, noting that the ‘ worse is yet to come – with higher inflation for longer than expected. On bonds, the 10-year US Treasury yield hit a daily high of 4.006%.

The big techs are paying the duty, with Meta at almost -4% and Amazon at -1.97%. On the other hand, American Airlines (+ 1.66%) did well, announcing that it was more optimistic about the turnover for the third fiscal quarter ended last September 30th. The American airline has announced that it believes that its turnover has risen in the quarter by 13% compared to the same period of 2019, before the explosion of the Covid pandemic, when the turnover stood at $ 11.91 billion. The outlook has been improved from the July estimates, which spoke of an increase of between 10% and 12%.