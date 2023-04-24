Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Wall Street opens unchanged today as investors await a slew of corporate earnings from big tech companies, as well as new economic data releases.

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 64 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 traded just above the flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Major indexes fell last week as earnings season began, with several big names in the banking sector releasing their quarterly results for the first time since the banks collapsed in March. The Dow fell 0.23% and ended a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 0.42%, while the S&P fell 0.1%.