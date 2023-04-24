Home » Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%
Business

Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

by admin
Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Wall Street opens unchanged today as investors await a slew of corporate earnings from big tech companies, as well as new economic data releases.

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 64 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 traded just above the flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Major indexes fell last week as earnings season began, with several big names in the banking sector releasing their quarterly results for the first time since the banks collapsed in March. The Dow fell 0.23% and ended a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 0.42%, while the S&P fell 0.1%.

See also  Pnrr, 120 suspicious projects in 3 years. The Court of Auditors strengthens controls

You may also like

First Republic Bank plans to lay off up...

De Puyfontaine dismisses Labriola: “We need a new...

Tesla price drop reduces profits: Musk wants to...

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules...

After CS takeover by UBS – Credit Suisse...

Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

Generali, increasingly Italian shareholders: foreign shareholders drop to...

These banks have the highest overnight and fixed-term...

Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies

After CS takeover by UBS – the patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy